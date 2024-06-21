iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,866,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

