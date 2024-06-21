iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.96. 365,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,418. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

