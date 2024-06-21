iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.13

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and traded as high as $44.16. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 557,291 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $278.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

