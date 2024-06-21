iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lowered by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,055 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

