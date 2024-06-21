iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,721,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,237,000 after buying an additional 167,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.41. 916,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,885. The company has a market cap of $472.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.76 and its 200-day moving average is $505.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

