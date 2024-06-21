iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $81.61. 2,617,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

