Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells $268,738.85 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

