Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,812,000 after buying an additional 232,012 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $16,368,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 340,664.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 968,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.