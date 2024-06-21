Investors Purchase High Volume of Customers Bancorp Put Options (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,572 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average volume of 257 put options.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 140,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

