Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 3.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 1.60% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG remained flat at $25.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,058. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

