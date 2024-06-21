Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 463,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $46.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.