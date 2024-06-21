Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.47. 32,623,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,531,434. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.65 and a 200-day moving average of $432.54.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

