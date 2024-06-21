Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $747,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 302,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

