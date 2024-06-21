Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

