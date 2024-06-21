Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,707,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,741,504. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

