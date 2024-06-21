inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $147.07 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $147.07 million and approximately $337,573.69 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00548262 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $355,256.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

