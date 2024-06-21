Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $63,856,809.00 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,349,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $268,647.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $38,448.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.