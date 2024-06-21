Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $22,594.53 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 18,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $22,594.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,318,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,900.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OptiNose Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.13 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 34.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 516,730 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $474,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

