Insider Selling: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) CFO Sells $227,720.32 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MUX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

