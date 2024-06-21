Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $781,500.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

