Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells $11,900.60 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 1,570 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $11,900.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $6.51 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

