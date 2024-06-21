Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CEO Sells $449,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
