Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) CEO Sells $449,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

