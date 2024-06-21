Insider Selling: AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Sells C$31,500.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Terrylene Penstock sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$31,500.00.
AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of ABZ opened at C$0.11 on Friday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.
About AsiaBaseMetals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AsiaBaseMetals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.