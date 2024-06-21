Insider Selling: AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Sells C$31,500.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Terrylene Penstock sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$31,500.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of ABZ opened at C$0.11 on Friday. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

