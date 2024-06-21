Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Insider Acquires $127,200.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,692.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPB. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

