Insider Buying: Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Gregg acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,178.81).
Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers nutrient dense meals through its restaurants and online. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in North Rocks, Australia.
