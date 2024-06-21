indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $238,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.9 %

INDI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.