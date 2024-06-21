Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 495 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 495 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $74,200.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $771,900.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $51,656.25.

On Monday, March 25th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,456 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $184,664.48.

Impinj Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Impinj by 165.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.10.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

