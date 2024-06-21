ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. ICON has a market cap of $151.43 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,259,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,259,133 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

