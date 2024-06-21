Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $42.83. Approximately 929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.26.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Company Profile
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.
