Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 20%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 153,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 108,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Insider Transactions at Honey Badger Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Williams purchased 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

