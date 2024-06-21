Head-To-Head Survey: LQR House (LQR) & Its Peers

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LQR House to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LQR House and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LQR House alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $1.12 million -$15.75 million N/A LQR House Competitors $11.69 billion $1.81 billion 58.15

LQR House’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12% LQR House Competitors -73.83% -117.98% -21.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LQR House and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LQR House and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 LQR House Competitors 184 1345 1725 36 2.49

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 17.98%. Given LQR House’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LQR House has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of LQR House shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LQR House rivals beat LQR House on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

LQR House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.