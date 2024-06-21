HC Wainwright Trims Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Target Price to $3.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OVID

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.