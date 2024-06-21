Grin Price Tops $0.0311 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $135,418.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,680.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.27 or 0.00600292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00114318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00260868 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.