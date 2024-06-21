Grin Price Reaches $0.0325 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $117,164.97 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,771.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00601896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00114575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00265138 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00068444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

