Grassi Investment Management Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,382,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

