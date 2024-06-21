Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,839. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

