FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATD. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.85.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$77.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

