Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

FULTP remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

