Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
FULTP remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
