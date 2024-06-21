Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,558. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

