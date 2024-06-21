Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

