Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,039,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

