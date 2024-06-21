Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RNR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $225.94. 212,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

