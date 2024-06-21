Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 86 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.19. 975,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,575. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

