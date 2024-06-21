Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 269,039 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,895. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

