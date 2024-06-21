Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Gap Down to $29.07

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.07, but opened at $27.90. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 281,849 shares trading hands.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 364,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

