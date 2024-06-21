Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 400 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,357. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

