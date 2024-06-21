Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.78). 129,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 132,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.46).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.12) target price on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Foresight Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Foresight Group Company Profile
Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.
