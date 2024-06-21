Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $1,163,421.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Revathi Advaithi sold 54,637 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,759,311.40.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Revathi Advaithi sold 61,042 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,985,696.26.

On Thursday, May 9th, Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 57.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 401,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

