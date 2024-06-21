First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,212. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

