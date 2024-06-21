First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE FTHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
